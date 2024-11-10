Tristan Stubbs, Gerald Coetzee smash Proteas to victory after Varun Chakravarthy spin blitz

Leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy's heroics were not enough for India as South Africa won the second Twenty20 international at St George's Park on Sunday. The Proteas’ three-wicket win levelled the four-match series after India won the opening game by 61 runs in Durban on Friday.

Chakravarthy took five for 17 to give India a chance of victory as the tourists attempted to defend a below-par total of 124 for six. But Tristan Stubbs (47 not out) and Gerald Coetzee, who slammed an unbeaten 19 off nine balls, took the hosts across the line with an over to spare. Chakravarthy, 33, sent down a mixture of googlies and top-spinners on an immaculate line. South Africa were in deep trouble at 67 for six when he completed his four-over spell.

It has been a remarkable career resurgence for the Tamil Nadu and Kolkata Knight Riders bowler. He took only two wickets in six T20 internationals in 2021 before he was dropped. But he has taken 13 wickets in five matches since being recalled earlier this year.

"In a T20 game, anyone taking a five-for in this situation, defending 125, is incredible," said Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. "He's been waiting for this opportunity for a very long time, working hard on his bowling and trying to make a difference." Chakravarthy bowled Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen, all with googlies, before dismissing South Africa's two leading batters, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller, with successive deliveries in his final over.

Klaasen was caught at long-off for two and Miller was bowled first ball by a top-spinner. South Africa's fast bowlers dismantled India's top order batting, reducing the tourists to 15 for three. Sanju Samson, who hit a century in Durban, was bowled for nought by Jansen off the third ball of the game.

"We bowled really well," said South African captain Markram. "From a batting point of view we want to break the back (of a run chase) early and take the game on. Unfortunately it didn't come off tonight." Markram said it was "good to see the fire in the belly" of young players Stubbs and Coetzee as well as other recent newcomers. "We're a young side and they are inspiring us slightly older guys in the team," he said.