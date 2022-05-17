Tristan Stubbs gets maiden Proteas call-up, Wayne Parnell makes return for T20 series against India

Johannesburg - Tristan Stubbs is the most notable addition to a powerful South African T20 squad that will head to India next month for a five match series. The 21-year-old, from Knysna, scored 293 runs for the Warriors in the domestic T20 Challenge last season, to stake a claim for a national call up. His runs came at an average of 48.83 and most notably a strike rate of 183.12.

It drew the attention of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, who singed him to a short term contract after Tymal Mills, from England had to withdraw from the competition with an injury. Stubbs will battle it out for a spot in the Proteas middle order along with David Miller, who has recently found form for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. PROTEAS SQUAD ANNOUNCEMENT ⚠️



Full squad 🔗 https://t.co/uEyuaqKmXf#INDvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/iQUf21zLrB — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 17, 2022 South Africa's selectors, with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year, picked a powerful squad that sees the return of fast bowling ace Anrich Nortje, who missed of last season with a back and hip problem. He's been back playing for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, and has shown hints of his best form.

“This is the Proteas like we have not seen them in a long time,” commented CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang. “The injection of the IPL players means that we will have a team that’s ready to fire on all cylinders immediately and has vast experience of the conditions that we will be playing in. The Proteas will face India in five T20 Internationals, the first of which will be hosted in Delhi on June 9. Proteas T20 squad vs India

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen. 1st T20I - Delhi, June 9 2nd T20I - Cuttack, June 12

3rd T20I - Visakhapatnam, June 14 4th T20I - Rajkot, June 17 5th T20I - Bangalore, June 19