Tristan Stubbs handed debut for Proteas, Aiden Markram out with Covid

Cape Town - Exciting young talent Tristan Stubbs will make his Proteas T20I debut against India in the first T20I in Delhi on Wednesday after Aiden Markram tested positive for Covid-19. This was according to Proteas captain Temba Bavuma, who won the toss and elected to field.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stubbs, 21, is a promising prospect from the Warriors who burst on to the domestic scene during last season’s CSA T20 Challenge. There is also a recall for left-arm seam bowling all-rounder Wayne Parnell. The 32-year-old is one of two all-rounders in the Proteas team with Dwaine Pretorius also retained. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje also returns to the Proteas fold after missing the entire home international summer due to injury. ALSO READ: Sune Luus pleased as youngsters step to the fore for Proteas in Irish series win

“We are going to have a bowl first. We played a practice game here a couple of days ago, saw that the wicket got better to bat on. It was a bit slow and stoppy at the beginning, hopefully we can exploit that and restrict them to a decent score and chase it down. Aiden was not available for selection as he tested positive for Covid, Stubbs comes in and it is a debut for him,” Bavuma said. “We have two all rounders; Dwaine and Parnell also come into the fold. It is an important series as we haven't been together as a group since the World Cup, it is a preparation for the World Cup coming up in Australia. For us it is about to build momentum and build confidence going ahead. Teams:

Story continues below Advertisement

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje. India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan. @ZaahierAdams

Story continues below Advertisement