Tristan Stubbs ready to tough it out for the Proteas

Cape Town — Tristan Stubbs has the world at his feet at just 22 years old. He is already in possession of a R9.2 million Betway SA20 contract with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. And an Indian Premier League deal with Mumbai Indians to top it up.

It’s the benefits of being a strapping young lad that hits a very long ball, bowls tidy off-spin, can keep wicket and is also an athletic fielder. And with attributes like these, in an age where mega-rich franchises are now looking to secure their investments on 12-month contracts, there are sure to be many more lucrative opportunities on the global T20 franchise circuit waiting around the corner. It is therefore refreshing, almost heart-warming, to hear Stubbs respect the traditional path of wanting to forge a path as an international career. “I love the graft,” Stubbs told Independent Media from Sri Lanka where he just finished as the highest scorer, averaging 117, for South Africa ‘A’ in their 2-1 ODI series win over the hosts.

It’s not just talk from the Gqeberha-based youngster either. He recently turned down a lucrative opportunity to join English County Championship team Durham for this year’s Vitality T20 Blast to be part of this Sri Lankan touring group. He will also not return to England for The Hundred later this year after helping the Manchester Originals to the final last season. This is primarily due to the Proteas hosting Australia in an eight-match white-ball tour comprising three T20 Internationals before a five-match ODI series over the same period.

The Australian ODI series is also the final match preparation for the Proteas before heading off to the World Cup in India. Having already made his ODI debut last season against the West Indies after returning from the T20 World Cup in Australia, and now having starred with two half-centuries in pressure situations on this Sri Lanka tour, Stubbs will certainly be part of the discussion when white-ball coach Rob Walter sits down to select his 15-man World Cup squad. But further testament to the level-headedness and growing maturity Stubbs possesses, the former Grey High prodigy is not looking that far ahead and is just appreciative to have spent quality time in the middle learning to construct an innings after a buffet of T20 cricket over the past couple of years.

“I love batting time and being in those tough situations. I haven’t played cricket over the past two months, just to be playing again is pretty cool,” Stubbs said. “Because I did well in T20’s I’ve almost been bracketed like that (a short-format specialist), but I really enjoy batting. I always have.” Stubbs has already shown that he has an immense appetite for scoring big runs after smashing his maiden List A century for the Warriors last season.

Facing up against a high-quality Lions attack that included Proteas Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Duanne Olivier, Lutho Sipamla and Bjorn Fortuin, the powerful right-hander lit up St George’s Park with 144 off just 126 balls (11x4, 6x6). It hasn't entirely been a honeymoon period for Stubbs though since bursting on the scene two years ago now. After a breakout first season, the opposition have begun executing plans to close down his scoring options in order to limit the immense threat he poses. This set in a relatively lean period prior to the Sri Lankan tour, but instead of moping around due to the limited playing opportunities at the IPL, Stubbs got down and dirty and worked extensively on improving his game whilst on the sidelines.

“I did quite a lot of work at the IPL in getting still at the crease again. I felt like I was moving around too much. I did some work at staying still at the point of delivery,” Stubbs said. “Also not playing in the IPL gives you time to experiment with a few things. It gives you time to work out what is your best way to go about it. In that sense, by not playing, you actually get time to figure things out.” “It’s so early in my cricket career, I’ve only played for two years, so I am still very young, so I have looked to just enjoy it and allow myself time to figure it out.”