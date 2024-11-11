Tristan Stubbs relishing role of anchoring Proteas chases in all formats

After restricting India to 124/6 in the second T20 International (T20I) in Gqeberha on Sunday, South Africa would have been expected to comfortably chase down the small total, but it was anything but easy as Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs explained. To his credit, Stubbs anchored the SA chase as he ended 47 not out from 41 balls as he helped steer the Proteas tail over the line.

Number nine Gerald Coetzee, who fancies himself as an allrounder, justified that assertion as he struck 19 from nine not out as South Africa claimed a three wicket win with six balls to spare. Having lost the first T20I a couple days prior in Durban, South Africa squared the series with two matches remaining later this week on the Highveld. South Africa would have been expected to comfortably chase down the small total against India in the 2nd T20I, but it was anything but easy as Proteas batsman Tristan Stubbs explained.

Indian spinners made life tough Aside from the eighth wicket partnership of 42 between Stubbs and Coetzee, the next best was 22 for the Proteas as India took regular wickets. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy was a master of deception with an incredible 5/17 in his four overs, and in combination with Ravi Bishnoi (1/21) India made it difficult for the hosts. “Yeah, it was tough. They're were both doing just enough to beat you on either side. And it wasn't easy to come in and just rotate [the strike] even, and then let alone take them on,” said Stubbs.

“And they are two of the best spinners in the world. So when they're on, it's really tough. And they got the better of us in the middle there by just out-skilling us, I reckon.” As for Stubbs in particular, who has made the transition from limited overs Proteas star to an all-format fixture in the team, says his success in the Test series away in Bangladesh last month has helped his game. Stubbs scored his maiden century in the longest format in the second Test against Bangladesh last month, which was even more impressive coming in at number three.