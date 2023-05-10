Tristan Stubbs soaking up Kieron Pollard’s experience at the IPL

Cape Town - Tristan Stubbs may not recently have hit the highs that attracted the attention of T20 franchise around the world, but he is not letting it get him down. Stubbs, 22, shot the lights out in Cricket South Africa’s T20 Challenge in Gqeberha last year where he scored 293 runs at an average of 48.33 and strike-rate of 183.13.

It earned Stubbs promotion to the Proteas’ T20 team, where he booked his place for the T20 World Cup in Australia with a blistering 72 in his first international innings against England in Bristol. That set a whirlwind of events in motion with Stubbs being picked up by IPL powerhouse Mumbai Indians, the Manchester Originals in England’s Hundred competition before the Sunrisers Eastern Cape broke the bank to secure his big-hitting services for the SA20 with a record R9.2million at the inaugural auction.

Although Stubbs never played any headline-grabbing innings during the SA20, he still managed to make vital contributions along the way that helped the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title. Stubbs is now back at the IPL with Mumbai Indians for a second season and despite only playing two matches, where he has contributed five and 20, he is viewing his time in India as yet another learning experience in his fledgling career.

“I am enjoying this year quite a bit,” Stubbs said. “Experiencing more of India. Really enjoying it so far.” The former Grey High School prodigy is certainly staying close to former West Indies all-rounder and Mumbai Indians legend Kieron Pollard. Similar in style to the powerful West Indian, in respect to their laidback character but immense will to win, Stubbs is trying his best to learn from Pollard’s experience in relation to finishing off T20 matches.

“It’s been great working with him (Pollard). Sitting next to him while we’re playing, just the way he speaks about the game, and how he thinks,” Stubbs said. “He is always so calm, and that’s what I have tried to feed off. “You always have to go in and try to express yourself whatever the situation is. It’s not an easy job, but you have to try and contribute wherever you can.”