Tshepo Moreki working his way back up the Proteas pecking order

It was not so long ago when a 22-year-old fast bowler from KwaZulu-Natal took a leap of faith to go to the Western Cape to seek playing opportunities. Having represented KZN Coastal at the under-19 level and also the South Africa Under-19 side in two ODIs, Tshepo Moreki never received a contract at the KZN-based Dolphins.

That’s when the fast bowler travelled to Cape Town to join the then-Cape Cobras (now Western Province) during the 2015/16 season. Despite having won the contract, a milestone in a young man’s career, Moreki faced yet another challenge.

Cobras depth The Cobras had Wayne Parnell, Rory Kleinveldt and Vernon Philander leading the attack, meaning the youngster had to wait his turn. After the odd match here and there, Moreki packed his bags and moved up-country to join the Titans in Pretoria in 2018. Under head coach Mark Boucher and assistant Mandla Mashimbyi, Moreki’s game matured as he became more consistent and mastered the art of bowling in-swingers.

A couple of years later, an opportunity to lead the attack back in Cape Town came knocking, and Moreki answered coach Ashwell Prince’s calls and returned to the Mother City for a second stint. From that point onwards he became a reliable operator – the type of bowler a captain gives the ball to when a wicket is needed – and that was primarily because of his work ethic and overall improvement over the years. Now aged 30 and a Johannesburg-based Lions player, Moreki led South Africa A to a respectable position on the second day of the first four-day match against West Indies A at Willowmoore Park in Benoni on Wednesday.

The fast bowler’s unrelenting character carried the team when West Indies A opening batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul (78 off 150) and Zachary McCaskie (31 off 58) were dictating terms with the score on 66/0 after 16 overs.

Moreki strikes back Moreki accounted for McCaskie and Kirk McKenzie in the same over to pull the hosts right back into the game. Hardus Viljoen (2/92), back in national colours for the first time since his Test debut against England in 2015/16, picked up two wickets in the second session yesterday. However, when Kevin Sinclair came in to bat, momentum seemed to swing back the visitors’ way as the lower-order batter struck five fours on his way to a 47-ball 39. This was when captain Neil Brand called on his ‘workhorse’ Moreki to get the prized wicket of Sinclair.