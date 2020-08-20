Two players withdrawn from Proteas ’culture camp’ after positive Covid-19 tests
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) conducted 50 Covid-19 tests ahead of their ’culture camp’, with two players withdrawing after returning a positive result.
The tests were performed on players and support staff prior to attending the Proteas men’s team culture camp in Skukuza which is currently on the go.
“Two players have returned positive tests. They will unfortunately miss the camp as they have begun the isolation protocol,” CSA said in a statement.
“While both players are asymptomatic, CSA’s medical team will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their health and well-being.”
Former captain Faf du Plessis is also unable to attend due to the imminent birth of his second child, but Titans batsman Theunis de Bruyn has now joined the team in Skukuza.
“There were no replacements made for the two players who tested positive. All those unable to attend the camp will join the proceedings virtually,” CSA added.
The get together comes against a backdrop of heated debate around transformation in South African cricket. A number of prominent black ex-players have recounted painful stories of their playing years in local cricket including mistreatment while in the Proteas squad.
The camp is certain to tackle those issues, but in addition the players also want to forge a , new identity for the South African team, development a new team ethos and have new measures in players to assess performance.
The camp started Tuesday and concludes Friday.
Proteas team culture camp squad:
Aiden Markram (Titans), Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Beuran Hendricks (Lions), Bjorn Fortuin (Lions), Daryn Dupavillon (Dolphins), David Miller (Dolphins), Dean Elgar (Titans), Dwaine Pretorius (Lions), George Linde (Cape Cobras), Glenton Stuurman (Warriors), Heinrich Klaasen (Titans), Janneman Malan (Cape Cobras), Jon-Jon Smuts (Warriors), Junior Dala (Titans), Kagiso Rabada (Lions), Keegan Petersen (Dolphins), Keshav Maharaj (Dolphins), Kyle Verryenne (Cape Cobras), Lungi Ngidi (Titans), Lutho Sipamla (Lions), Pieter Malan (Cape Cobras), Pite Van Biljon (Knights), Quinton de Kock (Titans), Rassie van der Dussen (Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Lions), Rudi Second (Warriors), Senuran Muthusamy (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Sisanda Magala (Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans), Temba Bavuma (Lions), Zubayr Hamza (Cape Cobras).
