Two players withdrawn from Proteas ’culture camp’ after positive Covid-19 tests

CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa (CSA) conducted 50 Covid-19 tests ahead of their ’culture camp’, with two players withdrawing after returning a positive result.

The tests were performed on players and support staff prior to attending the Proteas men’s team culture camp in Skukuza which is currently on the go.

“Two players have returned positive tests. They will unfortunately miss the camp as they have begun the isolation protocol,” CSA said in a statement.

“While both players are asymptomatic, CSA’s medical team will continue to regularly follow up with them to ensure their health and well-being.”

Former captain Faf du Plessis is also unable to attend due to the imminent birth of his second child, but Titans batsman Theunis de Bruyn has now joined the team in Skukuza.