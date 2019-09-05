JOHANNESBURG – George Linde has been called-up for the Proteas’ T20 series against India starting later this month.
The 27-year-old Cape Cobras all-rounder replaces Jon-Jon Smuts who has been withdrawn from the tour after failing to meet the team’s fitness standards.
Linde is currently in India with the South Africa A team and will join the Proteas upon their arrival.
South Africa depart for India on Friday and will play a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match Test series across six venues starting from 15 September 2019.
T20I squad:
#BreakingNews George Linde receives national call-up, replaces Jon-Jon Smuts https://t.co/43qEMgOz9L #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/xdidVJoISv— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) September 5, 2019
Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans, capt), Rassie van der Dussen (Imperial Lions, vice-capt), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions), Junior Dala (Multiply Titans), Bjorn Fortuin (Imperial Lions), Beuran Hendricks (Imperial Lions), Reeza Hendricks (Imperial Lions), David Miller (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Andile Phehlukwayo (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Dwaine Pretorius (Imperial Lions), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Tabraiz Shamsi (Multiply Titans), George Linde (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras).
Test squad:
Faf du Plessis (Multiply Titans, capt), Temba Bavuma (Imperial Lions, vice-capt), Theunis de Bruyn (Multiply Titans), Quinton de Kock (Multiply Titans), Dean Elgar (Multiply Titans), Zubayr Hamza (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Keshav Maharaj (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Aiden Markram (Multiply Titans), Senuran Muthusamy (Hollywoodbets Dolphins), Lungi Ngidi (Multiply Titans), Anrich Nortje (Warriors), Vernon Philander (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Dane Piedt (World Sports Betting Cape Cobras), Kagiso Rabada (Imperial Lions), Heinrich Klaasen (Multiply Titans).
African News Agency (ANA)