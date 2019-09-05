George Linde of the Cobras bats during the 2019 CSA T20 Challenge between the Lions and the Cobras at The Wanderers. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – George Linde has been called-up for the Proteas’ T20 series against India starting later this month.

The 27-year-old Cape Cobras all-rounder replaces Jon-Jon Smuts who has been withdrawn from the tour after failing to meet the team’s fitness standards.



Linde is currently in India with the South Africa A team and will join the Proteas upon their arrival.



South Africa depart for India on Friday and will play a three-match T20 series followed by a three-match Test series across six venues starting from 15 September 2019.

