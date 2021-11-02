Unchanged Proteas choose to field as ’pitch looks like will assist the quicks’

Abu Dhabi - The Proteas have kept the same line-up that beat Sri Lanka in their last match for today's ICC T20 World Cup clash against Bangladesh at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. South Africa won the toss and will field.

Reeza Hendricks will continue to open the batting with Quinton de Kock, leaving captain Temba Bavuma to remain in the middle-order. The Proteas have not played in Abu Dhabi since their opening game against Australia, which was on a pitch that provided greate assistance to the seam bowlers. Bavuma expected a similar surface today, unlike the previous matches in Dubai and Sharjah.

"This wicket looks a bit different to the others we've played on," Bavuma said at the toss. "Looks like it will assist the quicks up front." Bangladesh, meanwhile, have made two massive changes to their line-up for the Proteas with star all-rounder Shakib-al-Hasan ruled out. The Tigers have also dropped premier seam bowler Mustafizur Rahman with Shamim Hossain and Nasum Ahmed being called into the line-up. Teams for Abu Dhabi