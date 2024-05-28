Undercooked Proteas can win T20 World Cup, says Rob Walter after West Indies whitewash

Proteas’ white ball coach Rob Walter chose to look on the bright side on Tuesday afternoon when talking about the team’s preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States. Walter’s men, who have recently completed a three-match series against the West Indies, found things a little tough without some of their key players unavailable, and suffered a 3-0 whitewash.

That brings an end to our three-match series in Jamaica.



Congratulations @windiescricket 👊#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #WIvSA pic.twitter.com/CxOtLXisCF — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) May 26, 2024 Kagiso Rabada and Ottniel Baartman missed out due to light niggles, while Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, and Marco Jansen were not available due to Indian Premier League commitments.

The preparation was not ideal, but Walter felt the series was an invaluable experience for the younger player in the side who got some much-needed exposure. “It was a great opportunity for the younger guys that came accross to play against some world class T20 players, which is great,” Walter told journalists on Tuesday afternoon. Despite not having a lot of time to work with the team ahead of the tournament, Walter felt the team had no other choice than to be ready.