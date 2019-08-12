JOHANNESBURG – Rassie van Der Dussen’s stellar form at the Cricket World Cup has seen him qualify on the revised threshold for nationally contracted players for the 2019/20 season. He thus becomes the 17th Protea on a national contract and takes the contract that was left vacant following Duanne Olivier’s decision to take the Kolpak (playing overseas) route.

“Rassie’s promotion is thoroughly justified on the back of a brilliant debut season at international level and has also served as an inspiration to all aspiring cricketers at domestic level of what can be achieved by showing top-class form on a consistent basis,” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

Rassie van der Dussen of South Africa celebrates after scoring 50 during the ICC Cricket World Cup. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

“I am also happy to announce that Sinalo Jafta is currently one point away from a similar upgrade among our women’s players. Should she be selected for their upcoming tour of India and play in at least one match she will qualify for a full 12-month contract.”

CSA has also announced the squad plus the coaches and technical staff who will be travelling to India for the spin bowling camp at Bangaluru from August 17 to 23. It includes members of both the South Africa A and Standard Bank Proteas squads ahead of their respective tours to India.

“We have identified Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza and Temba Bavuma as key Proteas batsmen to benefit from this project and we have also included some of our potential stars of the future such as Janneman Malan and Sinethemba Qeshile, who have already both played for the Proteas, as well as Matthew Breetzke.

“The batting group is completed by two of our most consistent runs scorers in franchise cricket in Pieter Malan and Edward Moore.

“The bowling group is headed by the experience of Dane Piedt and includes highly promising talents, among them being Bjorn Fortuin, Tsepo Ndwandwa and Senuran Muthusamy.

“It is a fact that most international cricket is played on the sub-continent these days and we have to look ahead not only to the tours on the immediate horizon but the next edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023,” said Moroe.

African News Agency (ANA)