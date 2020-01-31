Dané van Niekerk’s side crushed their Kiwi counterparts in a critical series that ensured they qualified for the Women’s 50-over World Cup, which will also take place in New Zealand in February next year.
South Africa secured a six-wicket win in the third ODI in Hamilton yesterday, thanks to Sune Luus’s second six-wicket haul in an ODI, making her the first woman ever to take six wickets in an ODI twice.
Overall South Africa dominated the series. In the first match they chased down 260 thanks to an opening stand of 163 between Laura Wolvaardt and Player of the Series Lizelle Lee.
The bowlers dominated New Zealand in the next two matches dismissing them for 115 in the second match and 149 in the third.