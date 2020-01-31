Van Niekerk’s praises team after 'incredible win against New Zealand









The dominant nature of South Africa’s 3-0 One-Day International series win against New Zealand will help boost the confidence of players and the coaching staff ahead of the Women’s World T20 that starts in Australia in three weeks’ time. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz The dominant nature of South Africa’s 3-0 One-Day International series win against New Zealand will help boost the confidence of players and the coaching staff ahead of the Women’s World T20 that starts in Australia in three weeks’ time. Dané van Niekerk’s side crushed their Kiwi counterparts in a critical series that ensured they qualified for the Women’s 50-over World Cup, which will also take place in New Zealand in February next year. South Africa secured a six-wicket win in the third ODI in Hamilton yesterday, thanks to Sune Luus’s second six-wicket haul in an ODI, making her the first woman ever to take six wickets in an ODI twice. Overall South Africa dominated the series. In the first match they chased down 260 thanks to an opening stand of 163 between Laura Wolvaardt and Player of the Series Lizelle Lee. The bowlers dominated New Zealand in the next two matches dismissing them for 115 in the second match and 149 in the third.

New-ball pair Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail were superb claiming early wickets and also ensuring the New Zealanders were under early pressure which resulted in wickets for the support bowlers.

“It’s incredible,” said Van Niekerk.

“We set out to win the series, but to get a whitewash against New Zealand in New Zealand - and an incredibly strong New Zealand team - makes me very proud of the team. All the planning and hard work has paid off,” she added.

Lee finished as the top run scorer with an aggregate of 157, including that agonising 99 in the first match.

Luus’ six-wicket haul in the last match meant she finished as the series’ leading wicket-taker, but it was Kapp with five wickets and an economy rate of 3.95 and Ismail with three and an economy rate of 3.60 that provided the foundation for the Proteas with the ball.

The outcome will come as great relief to coach Hilton Moreeng, who’s position had been under scrutiny after South Africa’s performances seemed to have plateaued after the extraordinary run to the World Cup semi-finals in 2017.

Now, with this series in the bag and a 50-over World Cup spot secured, attention can turn to the World T20.

South Africa and New Zealand will face each other in five matches starting on Sunday.

“It will be a very tough series, but we want to make sure all the combinations are ready for the World Cup,” said Van Niekerk.

@shockerhess





The Star

Like us on Facebook