Cricket South Africa announced that the confidential matter between it and Corrie van Zyl has now been concluded. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – In October last year, the cricket fraternity in South Africa was rocked when it was announced that Corrie van Zyl, together with Cricket South Africa (CSA) commercial manager Clive Eksteen was suspended by the organisation. At the time, Van Zyl had been serving as CSA's acting Director of Cricket and many expected him to apply for the position on a permanent basis.

On Tuesday, CSA announced that “the matter between Cricket South Africa (CSA) and Mr Corrie van Zyl has now been concluded and Mr Van Zyl will be returning to work at CSA, effective immediately.”

It also announced that while the details of the case remain confidential between the employee and employer, both parties are pleased that the case has now been concluded.

By mutual agreement, CSA will in due course announce Mr Van Zyl’s role in the organisation as part of the current re-alignment processes.