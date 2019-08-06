Former England captain Michael Vaughan remembered how Dale Steyn used to knock him over. “Great career @DaleSteyn62.. Can I have back all my off stumps now please !!” Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

They were like two peas in a pod over the last few years when opening the bowling for the Proteas, and now the dream combo of Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander is no more. Steyn announced his retirement from Test and all other first-class cricket on Monday after an illustrious career.

He became the leading wicket-taker for the Proteas in the longest format of the game with 439 scalps at a superb average of 22.95 and an even better strike-rate of 42.3.

The 36-year-old paceman will still play ODI and limited-overs cricket, with the likely target being the T20 World Cup late next year.

Philander took to Instagram to share his feelings about Steyn’s decision.

“Congrats on an amazing career my brother. It was amazing to share so many memories and especially that new Ball with you. You go well Dalo #champion #hoolio @dalesteyn,” the Proteas all-rounder said.

One of Steyn’s favourite ‘victims’, former England captain Michael Vaughan, remembered how the South African speedster used to knock him over.

“Great career @DaleSteyn62.. Can I have back all my off stumps now please !!”

Former Proteas Test batsman Ashwell Prince, now the coach of the Cape Cobras and Cape Town Blitz, added: “Had the privilege of sharing in a few of those 93 caps. Absolute Rolls Royce of your generation. Congrats on a fantastic Test career @DaleSteyn62. Feet up now, save those legs for the @CT_Blitz”

The last word is reserved for Steyn’s first Proteas bowling coach, Vincent Barnes, who said on Facebook: “That beautiful action, that incredible away swinger, that fire that burns inside, those eyes. That’s the phenomenal Dale Steyn. I was privileged to work with this incredible fast bowler. Congratulations on an amazing Test career. You will be missed.......”





