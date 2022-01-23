Vintage Quinton de Kock gives Proteas fighting chance to whitewash India

Cape Town - Quinton de Kock's 17th ODI century lit up South Africa's innings here in the final match of the series at Newlands. The hosts have already clinched the series after winning both matches in Paarl, but there was no let up in intensity.

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma had promised prior to the start of the series that De Kock "will have a point to prove". He certainly has with successive innings of 78 and now 124 off 130 balls (12x4, 2x6). It was a vintage De Kock with a flurry of belligerent strokes all around the ground. The slap straight down the ground to go to 99 was particularly special. South Africa were utterly dominant during the period De Kock was at the crease with Rassie van der Dussen after the early loss of Janneman Malan (1), Temba Bavuma (8) and Aiden Markram (15).

The pair added 144 for the fourth wicket of 143 balls pushing the total to 214 in just the 36th over. Van der Dussen brought up his 10th ODI half-century in the process. At that stage South Africa looked set for total in the region of 350. However, the loss of both De Kock and Van der Dussen (52) in successive overs saw South Africa lose their way in the final quarter.

#𝐒![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐯![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐃 | 𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐈![CDATA[]]>𝐍![CDATA[]]>𝐆![CDATA[]]>𝐒 𝐁![CDATA[]]>𝐑![CDATA[]]>𝐄![CDATA[]]>𝐀![CDATA[]]>𝐊



South Africa have been bowled out for 287 - Quinton de Kock (124) starred with the bat as he scored his 6th century against India. The target for India is 288



📺 Stream live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 23, 2022 In fact, South Africa did not even bat their full 50 overs as they lost their last seven wickets for just 73. David Miller's cameo 38 off 39 balls and Dwaine Pretorius' 20 at least pushed the total to 287 all out.