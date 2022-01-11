Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara consolidate for India after Proteas’ double morning strike

Cape Town - A double strike within six balls from Duanne Olivier and Kagiso Rabada in the first hour of this series-decider pegged back India after Virat Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat under overcast conditions at Newlands. India's openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had seemingly survived a testing opening period with Keegan Petersen putting down a tough chance in the gully when Rabada found Agarwal's outside edge.

ALSO READ: ’Old-school’ Dean Elgar would ’ideally would have batted first’ in Newlands decider However, Rahul was not as fortunate though when after a sustained period of building pressure through 22 dot balls by the South African pacemen, Olivier forced Rahul into feeling for a rising delivery outside his off stump to edge behind to Kyle Verreynne, who was playing in his first Test at his home ground. India were 31/1 with India's vice-captain departing for 12. That suddenly became 33/2 in the next over when Rabada joined the party by forcing Mayank (15) to play forward.

The ball did just enough off the seam to find the edge, which flew at a comfortable height to Aiden Markram at second slip.

The Proteas were in the driving seat with both Indian openers back in the hut after just 12.2 overs. There was, though, no further success for the home team with captain Kohli, who returned to the line-up after missing the Wanderers defeat last week, and Cheteshwar Pujara keeping the Proteas attack at bay until the lunch interval. Pujara will resume on 26 not out and Kohli on 15 not out.