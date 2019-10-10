India's Rohit Sharma, right, and Mayank Agarwal are batting first in Pune on Thursday. Photo: Mahesh Kumar A./AP Photo

JOHANNESBURG – Virat Kohli once again won an important toss and chose to bat first in the second Test between South Africa and India that started in Pune on Thursday. Anrich Nortje will make his debut in the only change to the South African line-up, coming in for off-spinner Dane Piedt. India also decided to boost it’s seam bowling, by bringing in Umesh Yadav for Hanuma Vihari.

Nortje, 25, burst onto the scene last season bowling with great pace for the Cape Town Blitz in the Mzansi Super League. Those performances earned him a call up to the Proteas white-ball teams and he played four ODIs and one T20 International, all again Sri Lanka.

He did enough to earn a call up to the Proteas squad for the World Cup, but unfortunately missed out on the tournament when he fractured his thumb while training just days after the squad was named. Nortje had undergone ankle surgery earlier in the season, after struggling with an injury for over a year.