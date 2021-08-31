WATCH: 5 of the best Dale Steyn performances for Proteas

JOHANNESBURG - There’s only one Dale Steyn. One of the greatest fast bowlers to ever play the great game of cricket. In his 18-year career he produced a lot of memorable moments, epic bowling spells and too many unplayable balls to recall.

IOL Sport senior cricket writer Stuart Hess picked his favourite all-time Dale Steyn performances. DALE STEYN’S TOP 5 for the Proteas 7/51 vs India, Nagpur, 2010

There are two parts to this career-best bowling performance from Steyn; the first was the way he got the new ball swinging conventionally away from the right-hander, dismissing Tendulkar as part of a wonderful set up; the second came when (after the umpires had changed the ball) Steyn got it to reverse and ran through the Indian middle and lower order. On a flat and slow pitch, that display ranks as one of the great fast bowling performances on the sub-continent.

5/87 and 5/67, vs Australia, Melbourne, 2008 If Nagpur was Steyn’s greatest innings performance, then the MCG was arguably his best match performance - it included a game changing 76 with the bat. There was a lot of hype around Steyn in that historic series and he lived up to it at the sport’s biggest arena. Pace, control and swing were all to the fore as he tore the Australians apart and helped set up South Africa’s first Test series win Down Under.

6/8 vs Pakistan, The Wanderers, February 2013 A single spell of high quality fast bowling from the Golf Course End saw Pakistan shot out for 49 in 29 overs. Steyn’s pace wasn’t ferocious - it needn’t have been, such was the movement on offer for him that Saturday morning - but his accuracy and control were mesmerising. He scented the meerist hint of fear among the Pakistanis and rolled right through them causing many late comers to the ‘Bullring’ to miss an enthralling spell.

5/50 vs India, CWC, Group Match, Nagpur, March 2011

Slaughtered by Sehwag and Tendulkar for 30 overs, the Proteas were facing the prospect of chasing over 400 in front of a raucous crowd in Nagpur. After a little help from his mates, Du Plessis and Morkel, who dismissed India’s rampant openers, Steyn carved his way through the rest of the India batting line up, ensuring that, never mind 400, South Africa had to chase less than 300 to win a key group match. ⭐️ Five wickets

⭐️ 9.4 overs

⭐️ 50 runs



The incredible Dale Steyn was the Player of the Match in India's only loss at the 2011 Cricket World Cup 🙌#DaleSteynRetirespic.twitter.com/akMoPYCKm0 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 31, 2021