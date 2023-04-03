Cape Town - The next time Aiden Markram bumps into former Proteas star Herschelle Gibbs they will have a few extra things to talk about. Markram not only equalled Gibbs’ legendary 175 on Sunday in the “Pink ODI” at the Wanderers, but he also slayed the Netherlands to all parts.

Gibbs famously butchered Dutch bowler Daan van Bunge for six sixes in one over of the 2007 World Cup clash in St Kitts.

Markram did not quite match the mercurial Gibbs’ feat, but he did strike seven sixes on the day, including one massive hit into the Memorial Stand to bring up his 150. "His (Gibbs’) innings was probably a lot better than mine in terms of the match situation and the series context, but I watched that game when I was young and it was a great innings to watch. To be able to emulate his score is relieving and a great feeling for me," Markram said. There was always the belief that the 50-overs version of the game was best suited to Markram’s style of play - yet it has been the one that he’s taken the longest to adapt to.

It’s taken almost six years since his ODI debut, and 50 matches, for the 28-year-old to register his maiden ODI century. This is in stark contrast to his Test career, where he struck two centuries and a 97 in his first four innings.

The positive results haven’t been due to a technique change, but rather a greater understanding of the game situation. "His cricket is orthodox, but the purity of his timing is amazing and his decision-making is outstanding. Even with the quick start, the way he batted through the middle of the innings and rotated was superb. It was low risk cricket for a high yield, which is the type of decision-making we want to see,” Proteas white-ball coach Rob Walter said.

Markram echoes the comments of his coach, as he prefers to keep things simple these days, instead of looking for the innovative option that has often got him out when well set in the past. "I don't think I have an unorthodox game naturally. Credit must be given to the groundsmen for the wickets we've been getting to allow for that stroke-play and quick outfields," he said. "I try to keep it orthodox and back what I always do. If conditions become difficult, sure you can go more unorthodox because there's no point going on with something that's not working. But in general, I try to keep it simple and play good shots."