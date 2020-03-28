WATCH: Biff issues #NoHands challenge

CAPE TOWN – Former Proteas captain and CSA’s acting director of cricket Graeme Smith has taken to Twitter and urged South Africans to be safe during the coronavirus enforced national lockdown.

Urging South Africans to use their hands less, Smith has initiated the #NoHands challenge, which requires people to catch objects without using their hands.

“As you know, the Proteas have just returned from India, and due to Covid-19, they along with most South Africans are in the important process of quarantine and social distancing. We all know the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene, which includes us using out hands less.

“As the director of cricket, I have to make sure the whole country and all cricket fans keep sharpening their skills while this is happening. So, I thought I’d issue a challenge to all cricketers and cricket fans out there: Can you catch without using your hands?

“I’m going to use a tennis ball for my demo, but since you’re all home, you’re welcome to get as creative as you like. When you succeed, challenge two of your friends and tag them in your post,” Smith said before demonstrating the challenge and tagged Kagiso Rabada.