WATCH: Biff issues #NoHands challenge
CAPE TOWN – Former Proteas captain and CSA’s acting director of cricket Graeme Smith has taken to Twitter and urged South Africans to be safe during the coronavirus enforced national lockdown.
Urging South Africans to use their hands less, Smith has initiated the #NoHands challenge, which requires people to catch objects without using their hands.
“As you know, the Proteas have just returned from India, and due to Covid-19, they along with most South Africans are in the important process of quarantine and social distancing. We all know the importance of staying at home and practicing good hygiene, which includes us using out hands less.
“As the director of cricket, I have to make sure the whole country and all cricket fans keep sharpening their skills while this is happening. So, I thought I’d issue a challenge to all cricketers and cricket fans out there: Can you catch without using your hands?
“I’m going to use a tennis ball for my demo, but since you’re all home, you’re welcome to get as creative as you like. When you succeed, challenge two of your friends and tag them in your post,” Smith said before demonstrating the challenge and tagged Kagiso Rabada.
During this #21daylockdownSA it’s my duty as the Acting Director of Cricket to make sure that we keep sharpening our skills and improve our reflexes while staying safe. I’m challenging @kagisorabada25 to the #nohands challenge. #safehands #proteafire https://t.co/6qWekZ4AVQ pic.twitter.com/1aXpqDdlhW— Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) March 28, 2020
Batsman Rassie van der Dussen took part in the challenge, and tagged Temba Bavuma, who also participated and in turn challenged Dale Steyn and Springbok and Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies.
CSA high performance manager Vincent Barnes also took part, challenging Ashwel Prince and Vernon Philander. Beuran Hendricks showed off his skills with a soccer ball and tagged Reeza Hendricks and Bok flyer Cheslin Kolbe.
So this is my #ProteaFire #NoHands Challenge for #21daysLockdownSA— Rassie van der Dussen (@Rassie72) March 28, 2020
Stay safe, stay in your house and wash your hands often. Let's get through this thing together!
I nominate @tbavuma10 & @NickvdB87@OfficialCSAhttps://t.co/JkxynRSytd pic.twitter.com/b2rUlcbb1j
I nominate @NZP10 @DaleSteyn62 @jantjies_elton to join the #nohandschalllenge 👆🏼 @OfficialCSA @NewBalance_SA https://t.co/5NAYD3Vwxo pic.twitter.com/gEhBRsra2I— Temba Bavuma (@tbavuma10) March 28, 2020
I’ve taken up the #nohandschallenge set out by Director of Cricket @graemesmith49 I nominate @ashyp_5 and @VDP_24 to take up the challenge #21daylockdownsouthafrica🇿🇦 #nohandschallenge pic.twitter.com/V551uQdDWv— Vincent Barnes (@VincentBarnes60) March 28, 2020
South Africa let me see you test your skills. Take any ball and try catching it with no hands. Remember to use #21daylockdownSA #nohandschallenge @reezahendricks @Cheslin_Kolbe11 I nominate you to take on the challenge. https://t.co/BykojuMxvy pic.twitter.com/HLefgElHmL— Beuran Hendricks (@Beuran_H13) March 28, 2020
I hope everyone is keeping safe at home during this lockdown and washing your hands frequently.— The boy of your dreams (@sipho_sphola06) March 28, 2020
Please join me, CricketSA and Cipla in the #nohands challenge. I nominate @thatosentle and @sizwep 😍#safehands #proteafire #21daylockdownSAhttps://t.co/D9oLwuMIFt pic.twitter.com/qMgOnLGnio
IOL Sport