WATCH: Gloves are off for Proteas despite Women’s World Cup dead rubber against India

Cape Town - South Africa will not let up on the intensity in their dead-rubber Women’s World Cup clash against India in Christchurch on Sunday, according to star all-rounder Marizanne Kapp. The Proteas have already qualified for next week’s semi-finals after their previous game against the West Indies was washed out handing Sune Luus’s side the valuable point they needed to progress to the knockout stages.

India, meanwhile, have no such comforts as the 2017 runners-up require a victory over the Proteas to advance to the playoffs. A strong argument could be made that South Africa should take the opportunity to rest a couple of players, particularly among the seamers with Shabnim Ismail having earlier suffered a toe injury, Masabata Klaas a shoulder ailment and the general workload that Kapp has had to bear at this World Cup, ahead of next week’s do-or-die clash. Kapp, though, believes its crucial that South Africa regain the confidence they built up at the start of the tournament when the Proteas won four matches on the bounce.

“I don’t think there’ll be too many changes or anything along that line because I believe momentum is really big moving into the last stages of the competition,” Kapp said. “You would like to probably have your players that’s going to play in the semi-finals wait out and have a ball – have people fresh, but I think if you’re going to ask our bowlers if they would like to rest – they’ll probably tell you no. So yeah, I don’t know personally what’s going to happen. What selections going to look like, but I believe we’ll still go in with our strongest 11.” It will be South Africa’s first visit to the Hagley Oval, which will also play host to the second semi-final on Thursday and the showpiece final next Sunday.

The Proteas batting unit will particularly want to acclimatise themselves to the pitch and conditions with a couple of individual batters looking to find some form against India (Start 3am SA time).

The No 3 position is a well-documented problem for the Proteas with Tazmin Brits failing again on her return to the side against the Windies. However, the spotlight is also on seniors such as Lizelle Lee and Mignon du Preez to find their rhythm. Du Preez, at least, appeared to be striking the ball sweetly again before the rain brought a halt to proceedings in Wellington. Lee, however, has a looked a shadow of the batter that was named ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2021 for her outstanding feats at the top of the order.

Semi-final bound🤩



Following the abandonment of the match against the West Indies, the #MomentumProteas secured a point, ensuring a semi-final spot👏 #CWC22 #BePartOfTheForce #AlwaysRising pic.twitter.com/uOAAlE3WUi — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) March 24, 2022 Perhaps facing the opposition she feasted on last season when the powerful opener struck 288 runs at an average of 144, including a career best 132 not out, will light Lee’s fire.