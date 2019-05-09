Masabata Klaas celebrates taking a hat trick for the Proteas Women against Pakistan on Thursday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Masabata Klaas claimed a hat trick as the Proteas Women gained revenge in an eight-wicket win over Pakistan in Potchefstroom on Thursday. The South Africans were humiliated in the first match when they were bowled out for just 63 on Monday at Senwes Park, which the visitors knocked off with only two wickets down in 14.4 overs.

But on Thursday at the same venue, the Proteas played to their potential as they dismissed Pakistan for 147 in 42 overs.

It looked like South Africa may have to chase a reasonable total as Pakistan reached 141/4 in the 36th over.

But then Shabnim Ismail got rid of captain Bismah Maroof for 32, and Klaas went on to break the back of the lower middle-order, claiming the scalps of Aliya Riaz, Umaima Sohail and Sidra Nawaz in the 39th over.

Klaas ended with 3/27 in nine overs, and she was supported by Marizanne Kapp (2/28 in nine), Tumi Sekhukhune (2/20 in six) and Suné Luus (2/24 in five).

There were none of the jitters experienced on Monday against the spin of Sana Mir this time around for the Proteas Women.

Mir took the wicket of Andrie Steyn for nine, but that came after a strong 76-run opening partnership between Laura Wolvaardt and Lizelle Lee (40).

Wolvaardt finished on an unbeaten 74, and guided the South Africans to victory alongside Luus (21 not out).

The final match of the three-game ODI series will take place on Sunday at Willowmoore Park in Benoni.





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook