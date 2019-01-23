IN TROUBLE. Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed speaking to commentator Mike Haysman. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed could face serious disciplinary action for allegedly racist comments he passed on to South African all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo during the second one-day international at Kingsmead on Tuesday night. The South African team didn’t lay a charge themselves, but the match referee, Ranjan Madugalle of Sri Lanka, has started the procedure of investigation, having been made aware of the incident.

He is expected to interview several players, and then decide upon a course of action.

Phehlukwayo was non-plussed by the comments, as they were made in a language he didn’t understand.

South African team officials confirmed to Independent Media that they were aware of the incident, and that the matter was being dealt with by the match referee.

“We are aware of the incident. It is in the hands of the match referee now, and we cannot comment any further until we have received the results of the investigation,” team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee explained.

Television cameras and the stump microphones picked up Ahmed saying something in his native Urdu, and that comment has been widely shared on social media, stating that Ahmed was being racist.

Loosely translated, his comments were: “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What prayer have you got her to say for you today?”, which was supposedly in reference to Phehlukwayo’s slices of fortune at the crease.

Racist slur by Pakistan Captain #SarfrazAhmed against South African cricketer. Sarfraz was heard, quite clearly, on the stump mics as he said, “Hey black guy, where’s your mother sitting today? What (prayer) have you got her to say today?” @TheRealPCB @ICC#PakVsSA pic.twitter.com/NwVRlpj0Cw — Sabah Alam (@AlamSabah) January 23, 2019

Man-of-the-match Phehlukwayo went on to record a career-best score of 69 not out, on top of four wickets, as he helped South Africa to a series-levelling victory.

