WATCH: Kagiso Rabada stars for Proteas as England all out for 165

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada joined an elite fast bowler’s club on Thursday when the Proteas talisman claimed 5/52 to get his name up on the Lord’s Honours board.

Rabada’s heroics, with three of his wickets coming on the second morning, helped skittle England for just 165.

Having resumed on 116/6 when rain brought an early close to day one, there was no let up from the Proteas seamers when play resumed.

Sarel Erwee may have dropped a straightforward chance off Rabada in the first over, but furthermore it was another faultless display from the visitors. Rabada ensured Erwee’s failed juggling act would not be overly costly, when he clean bowled England’s top-scorer Ollie Pope for 73 a couple of overs later.