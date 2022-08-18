Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 18, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Kagiso Rabada stars for Proteas as England all out for 165

Published 1h ago

Share

Brief scores:

Lunch, Day 2, First Test

Story continues below Advertisement

England: 165 all out (Pope 73, Rabada 5/52, Nortje 3/63, Jansen 2/30)

South Africa: 27/0 (Elgar12*, Erwee 13*)

Cape Town - Kagiso Rabada joined an elite fast bowler’s club on Thursday when the Proteas talisman claimed 5/52 to get his name up on the Lord’s Honours board.

More on this

Rabada’s heroics, with three of his wickets coming on the second morning, helped skittle England for just 165.

Having resumed on 116/6 when rain brought an early close to day one, there was no let up from the Proteas seamers when play resumed.

Sarel Erwee may have dropped a straightforward chance off Rabada in the first over, but furthermore it was another faultless display from the visitors. Rabada ensured Erwee’s failed juggling act would not be overly costly, when he clean bowled England’s top-scorer Ollie Pope for 73 a couple of overs later.

Story continues below Advertisement

This set the Proteas on their way with Marco Jansen helping to clean up England’s tail by uprooting Jack Leach’s off-stump for 15.

Rabada was not going to be denied the opportunity of a five-wicket haul at the ‘Home of Cricket’ though. He flummoxed an awkward-looking Stuart Broad with a slower ball that the tall seamer only managed to cut gently to Dean Elgar at point, before wrapping up the innings by trapping James Anderson for a plumb LBW first ball.

Coming out to bat for South Africa, Elgar and Erwee ensured a perfect morning was not blemished as they kept England’s veteran duo Anderson and Broad at bay.

Story continues below Advertisement
Story continues below Advertisement

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasKagiso RabadaMark BoucherLungi NgidiCricketTest Matches

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams