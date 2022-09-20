WATCH: Lance Klusener on why Temba Bavuma wasn’t picked up in SA20 auction

Cape Town - Legendary Proteas all-rounder and Durban Super Giants coach Lance Klusener believes Temba Bavuma’s omission from any of the six SA20 squads may drive him a “little bit harder” for next year. Bavuma, who will lead the Proteas to the T20 World Cup in Australia next month, was the headline non-signing at the inaugural SA20 auction on Monday. The 32-year-old was called up to the bidding table on two occasions, but no team was willing to spend R850 000 on Bavuma’s base price.

"It's brutal out there, there's a lot of competition for places," said Klusener. "It just shows you that if you're a good player for South Africa, it doesn't mean you have the same recognition around the world. Maybe that will just drive people that didn't get bought a little bit harder for next year.” Bavuma has played 25 T20 internationals, scoring 562 runs at an average of 26.8 and strike-rate of 120.6.

The Proteas white-ball captain, however, missed the recent tour of England where the David Miller-led side clinched South Africa’s first T20 series win in the United Kingdom. The series victory was based on the Proteas’ new-found T20 batting strength with Reeza Hendricks, who opened the batting in the absence of Bavuma, proving to be a revelation with a hot-streak of four consecutive half-centuries in five matches against England and Ireland. Hendricks was awarded the player-of-the-series award on both occasions.

Hendricks was purchased by the Joburg Super Kings for R4.5million. Furthermore, the return of Rilee Rossouw to the national team after his Kolpak exile has created greater depth at the top of the Proteas batting order. Rossouw made an immediate impact with an unbeaten 96 off 55 balls in just his second game back. Rossouw was the second-highest pick of the auction with the Pretoria Capitals splurging R6.9m on the dynamic left-hander.

Another Proteas travelling member to the T20 World Cup in Australia who was not selected at the auction was all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo. The 26-year-old was among the most expensive purchases at the Mzansi Super League auction a couple of years ago, but his base price of R850 000 was too steep this time around. "The way the auction dynamic plays out, it can go in different directions. We've had plans to get certain players and that changed if someone comes cheaper than you expect," MI Cape Town coach Simon Katich explained.

