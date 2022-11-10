Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, November 10, 2022

WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena bats for beleaguered Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena speaks to the media during a press conference

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena speaks to the media during a press conference. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has thrown his weight behind the South African white-ball cricket team captain Temba Bavuma.

The limited-overs skipper has followed up his SA20 tournament snub with a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign with the Proteas.

Bavuma refused to comment on the future of his captaincy status as the burden of leading one of the best cricket nations In the world weighs heavy.

However, Sundowns' Mokwena, on footage captured by Sports With Mahlatse, has raised the alarm about a toxic habit amongst media personnel and supporters at large.

He bashed the inconsiderate attacks on athletes and urged everyone to consider the human versions of professional athletes.

"Although I don't know him very well, so I can't help him, but we are quick to forget that a Temba Bavuma has a family, he's got kids, a heart, mind and emotions," said Mokwena.

When asked what form of encouragement he would offer Bavuma during this period, Mokwena then added that: "We also don't understand that we are shaped by everything that we've been through as humans, so not knowing who Temba is, I don't how he feels or how he acts, how he reacts in certain situations and his experiences in life, it makes it incredibly difficult for me to help him through this period.

"But what I can say to modern-day society and media is that we have this tendency of dehumanising people because no athlete walks onto a pitch wanting to deliver a sub-par performance."

@ScribeSmiso

IOL Sport

