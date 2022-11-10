WATCH: Mamelodi Sundowns’ Rhulani Mokwena bats for beleaguered Proteas captain Temba Bavuma

The limited-overs skipper has followed up his SA20 tournament snub with a disastrous T20 World Cup campaign with the Proteas.

Durban — Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rhulani Mokwena has thrown his weight behind the South African white-ball cricket team captain Temba Bavuma.

Bavuma refused to comment on the future of his captaincy status as the burden of leading one of the best cricket nations In the world weighs heavy.

However, Sundowns' Mokwena, on footage captured by Sports With Mahlatse, has raised the alarm about a toxic habit amongst media personnel and supporters at large.

He bashed the inconsiderate attacks on athletes and urged everyone to consider the human versions of professional athletes.

"Although I don't know him very well, so I can't help him, but we are quick to forget that a Temba Bavuma has a family, he's got kids, a heart, mind and emotions," said Mokwena.