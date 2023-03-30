WATCH: Mission to avoid the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe in full swing for the Proteas

Gqeberha — South Africa face having to travel to Zimbabwe to play World Cup qualifiers for the first time in history if the ODI series against the Netherlands is lost. The series takes the centre stage this weekend as South Africa look to secure direct qualification to the World Cup in India later this year.

Seven teams have already qualified and only one spot is left for direct qualification to the World Cup. Four teams are still fighting for that spot to avoid the Zimbabwe qualifiers - South Africa, West Indies, Ireland and Sri Lanka. As of today, the West Indies have played out all their fixtures and occupy that spot (No 8) with 88 points, while Sri Lanka sit in ninth place on 81 points with one match remaining in the Super League.

Ireland also has a chance as they sit on 68 points with three matches still to play. They are 10 points behind and a spot below South Africa who are sitting at 10th. Rob Walter’s men need to beat the Netherlands in both matches to maximise their chances of qualifying to the World Cup. Two wins will get them to 98 points and propel them to the No 8 spot on the log. A single win and an abandoned match can get them through to the World Cup but that is dependent on how Sri Lanka and Ireland go against New Zealand and Bangladesh, respectively.

Proteas batters will have to keep the big scores coming to look after the net-run-rate that might come into play should Ireland beat Bangladesh 3-0 in their own backyard. “I am going to try to do my absolute best not to go to Zimbabwe for the qualifiers,” wicketkeeper and batsman Quinton de Kock said Thursday. “If I have any chance of doing that, I will make sure of it or at least do my best with it. I’m pretty sure the other guys will also make sure. We’ll rock up a 100% and ready to go.”

The Proteas lost one crucial point against England last month because of a slow-over rate and now that might cost them direct qualification to the World Cup. De Kock told the media the team is conscious of the slow over-rate mistake and that they should fix it quite easily this weekend. “Rob just told the boys to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“It’s not too big an issue, it’s controllable. I’m pretty sure we won’t do it again. It’s a quick fix, nothing to stress about.” More than anything, it is not the Dutch that South Africa fears the most, it is themselves. Too many times in high-pressure games, South Africa play themselves into a loss through unthinkable errors in the field. The Dutch, on paper, are no match for the Proteas, despite the two or three star players in their unit.

Nonetheless, it is the same team that knocked South Africa out of the T20 World Cup in Australia last year. De Kock stressed that the team is not taking anything for granted going into the series.