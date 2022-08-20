WATCH: Perfect 10 for KG Rabada in Proteas’ player rating after Lord’s victory

Cape Town — The Proteas completed a remarkable innings and 12-run victory over England at Lord’s to take a 1-0 series lead on Friday. IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at how each player performed, and gives them a rating out of 10.

Kagiso Rabada: 10 5/52 & 2/27 South Africa's talisman was excellent at Lord's. He was fired up from the first ball with his new-ball spell setting the tone for the Test match. Being up on the Honours Board after his first innings five-for will mean the world to him. Finished the game off in the second innings by showing "Smartball" will always beat "Bazball".

Anrich Nortje: 9.5 3/63, 3/47 & 28* Bowled at the speed of light and was a real point of difference in the Proteas attack. Burst through England's in-form Jonny Bairstow with a 150km/h in-ducker that uprooted the middle stump. If ever there was a statement of intent! After scolding himself in the second innings, he returned with the fastest spell seen in England in a decade that ripped the heart out of England's famed middle-order.

Marco Jansen: 9

2/30, 2/13 & 48 The bean pole left-armer showed no Lord's nerves and displayed the composure of a veteran. He swung the ball prodigiously both ways and will remember his first innings dismissal of Joe Root for many years to come. Jansen also provided a glimpse of his potential with the willow in a crucial partnership with Keshav Maharaj and was fully deserving of a maiden half-century. Keshav Maharaj: 9

41 & 2/35 South Africa's Cricketer of the Year really is a class act. Although his bowling services were not required in the first innings, Maharaj showed his overall value with a solid 41 in partnership with Jansen, as the Proteas out "bazballed" England with a counter-attacking response to losing a few wickets. And then he took the second innings by the scruff of the neck with two crucial second innings wickets that put the Proteas en route to victory. Sarel Erwee: 8

73 Provided the England openers a masterclass on how to counter the new ball in Test cricket. The left-hander's application was rewarded when he later tucked into half-volleys both on his legs and outside off stump. Would have been disappointed not to get three-figures and his name on the Honours Board and grateful that his first innings drop in the slip cordon did not prove costly. Dean Elgar: 8

47 Elgar is the concrete this Proteas Test side is built upon. He fronted up to the English media all week leading up to the Test, and then backed it up with an innings that calmed the Proteas dressingroom. Unfortunate in his dismissal just when well set, but brilliant in all aspects, especially his leadership and tactical decision-making. Lungi Ngidi: 7

0/12 & 1/15 Bowled much better than his figures suggest. He provides Elgar with the control from one end, which allows the skipper to utilise his faster quicks in short bursts from the other. Got his just reward with the dismissal of England’s premier batter Joe Root in the second innings. Kyle Verreynne: 6

11 & 4 catches A superb first Test outing behind the stumps for the Western Province gloveman. Verreynne showed deftness of movement to take the swinging ball cleanly. Also gobbled up every chance that came his way. Would have been disappointed with his dismissal and will know that he has a critical role to play with the bat in the series going forward. Keegan Petersen: 5

24 Never looked comfortable at the crease, and was dismissed in a tame manner. Also dropped a couple of difficult diving catches in the slip cordon. Has the class and temperament to put it behind him and improve in all departments as the series progresses. Rassie van der Dussen: 4

19 Caught plumb on the crease by Ben Stokes and then burnt a review in the hope of a reprieve. He will know he needs a score in Test cricket to keep the wolves at bay. Aiden Markram: 3

16 A good catch behind the wicket on the first day cannot hide the fact that Markram is awfully fortunate to still be a part of the Proteas Test side. Another stylish 16, but then found a way of getting out to England’s spinner Jack Leach. It is always frowned upon to change a winning combination, but Ryan Rickelton should be getting a look-in at No 4 at the expense of Markram. @ZaahierAdams