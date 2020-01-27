To see Vernon Philander, at the top of his mark at the Wynberg End, the Kookaburra ball his to command and the cloud that covers Table Mountain generally helping, was definitely to watch an artist at work.
He was equally exceptional with the Duke on the slopes of Lord’s and just as brilliant in far-flung towns such as Hamilton and Hobart. Philander certainly was a rare genius that thrilled in his simplicity.
Earlier today he bowed out of Test cricket here at the Wanderers not in the manner he would have envisaged as injury curtailed him from playing a full part in his final Test, but still a hero to everyone that had witnessed his 64-match career.
“It’s all in the hands of the man above. The English have played excellent cricket in the month that just went by. We fought hard on the park, but we remain gentlemen, and to my guys, thanks for making it such a privilege for me to play for South Africa.
We are not crying, you are! 🤧@VDP_24 in his own words.#ThankYouBigVern #ProteaFire pic.twitter.com/Hc4XvDL6c9— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 27, 2020