Vernon Philander is handed a commemorative frame from Jacques Faul, CSA Acting CEO. Philander has retired from Test cricket. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix To see Vernon Philander, at the top of his mark at the Wynberg End, the Kookaburra ball his to command and the cloud that covers Table Mountain generally helping, was definitely to watch an artist at work. He was equally exceptional with the Duke on the slopes of Lord's and just as brilliant in far-flung towns such as Hamilton and Hobart. Philander certainly was a rare genius that thrilled in his simplicity. Earlier today he bowed out of Test cricket here at the Wanderers not in the manner he would have envisaged as injury curtailed him from playing a full part in his final Test, but still a hero to everyone that had witnessed his 64-match career.

“For me personally it was quite emotional. Stepping out of this environment and leaving my teammates behind,” Philander said after the 191-run defeat that enabled the visitors to claim the series 3-1.

The 34-year-old leaves the glare of international stage for the County Championship comforts of Somerset with 224 wickets at an average of 22.32. Those mind-blowing numbers are held up by 13 five-wicket hauls, with a best of 6/21 against Australia right here in Johannesburg back in 2018.

In age where transformation is under greater spotlight than ever before in Cricket SA’s history, Philander’s career statistics is the beacon of hope that the suits should cherish as one they actually got right.

Philander hails from Ravensmead in Cape Town. An area rich in cricket heritage for his home club, Tygerberg CC, was actually the base of the former Western Province Cricket Board during the Sacos-run Howa Bowl era.

However, it is also a community that faces the daily challenges of improvished South Africa, meaning Philander experienced many growing pains few of this teammates would have been subjected to. Equally, Philander remains of the precious few not to have graduated to the highest level of the game through South Africa’s elite school system.

“When you come from our sort of background, there’s a few other skills that you get brought up. Survival is one of them!” Philander said.

“And then you always find a way, irrespective of what the conditions are. That is something that I will always be grateful for because where I come from, you have to make a way in life. I did exactly that. I am truly humbled and truly thankful for the opportunities that were given to me.”





