WATCH: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma breaks seven-year drought with second Test century

Johannesburg — Proteas captain Temba Bavuma finally broke his barren run of Test centuries with superb ton here in the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Friday. Bavuma, who had previously struck just one Test century seven years ago against England in the 2016 New Year Test at Newlands, reached the milestone with a superb cover drive off Windies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

📺 The isiXhosa commentary team said it best 👇 pic.twitter.com/sc7TuajY3c — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) March 10, 2023 Bavuma utilised 192 balls and struck 12 boundaries in his innings.

It was innings of sublime quality when his team needed it most after the Proteas were reduced to 32/3 at one stage of their second innings. Bavuma has previously been highly criticised for his lack of converting half-centuries into centuries. He has 20 Test half centuries in his 55-match Test career. The skipper was also under pressure leading into this Wanderers Test after being dismissed for two ducks in his first match as Proteas Test skipper at Centurion last week.