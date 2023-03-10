Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Proteas captain Temba Bavuma breaks seven-year drought with second Test century

South Africa's Temba Bavuma celebrates with Wiaan Mulder after scoring a century during the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday

South Africa's Temba Bavuma celebrates with Wiaan Mulder after scoring a century during the third day of the second Test against the West Indies at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday. Photo: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Published Mar 10, 2023

Share

Johannesburg — Proteas captain Temba Bavuma finally broke his barren run of Test centuries with superb ton here in the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers on Friday.

Bavuma, who had previously struck just one Test century seven years ago against England in the 2016 New Year Test at Newlands, reached the milestone with a superb cover drive off Windies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph.

Bavuma utilised 192 balls and struck 12 boundaries in his innings.

More on this

It was innings of sublime quality when his team needed it most after the Proteas were reduced to 32/3 at one stage of their second innings.

Bavuma has previously been highly criticised for his lack of converting half-centuries into centuries. He has 20 Test half centuries in his 55-match Test career.

The skipper was also under pressure leading into this Wanderers Test after being dismissed for two ducks in his first match as Proteas Test skipper at Centurion last week.

He was currently unbeaten on 114 along after a 103-run partnership with Wiaan Mulder (42) as the pair propelled the Proteas to 206/6 — an overall lead of 275.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

ProteasWest Indies CricketTemba BavumaTest MatchesCricket

Share

Recent stories by:

Zaahier Adams