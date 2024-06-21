WATCH: Proteas’ confidence rising after performing under pressure - Heinrich Klaasen

While the Proteas may not yet be firing on all cylinders at the T20 World Cup, they continue to produce the results and it’s something from which they will take confidence according to key batsman Heinrich Klaasen. South Africa take on England in Gros Islet on Friday, in their second Super Eight clash. Both sides are coming off victories in their first Super Eight matches this week, and South Africa in particular are yet to find their stride in the tournament.

The Proteas won all four of their group games without being convincing in any of those clashes, and especially in their one-run win over Nepal. The positives, Klaasen said, the side will be taking from those results and their victory over the USA in the Super Eight will be that the Proteas have reacted well in those pressurised situations.

"We've played the higher pressure situations well and we're looking to cash in against England." - Proteas batsman Heinrich Klaasen ahead of the Proteas' T20 World Cup Super Eight clash against England on Friday.



'We've been put under some big pressure moments' "We've had a tough tournament and been put under some big pressure moments. We take confidence from those types of things," said Klaasen.

“That’s the biggest positive for us thus far. We’ve had four scrappy games which we’ve pulled through. It wasn’t particularly pretty, and it helped that our bowlers bowled incredibly well in those games.” “The batters have found a way to scrap and adjust our game plans a little bit. The guys are in good shape and looking forward to the next phase of the tournament, and hopefully another semi-final.” It has to be said though, the Proteas did not encounter batter-friendly conditions in the group stages. That changed in their match against the USA on Wednesday as the Proteas posted 194/4, before restricting their less-fancied opponents to 176 for an 18-run win.