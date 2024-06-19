WATCH: Proteas quick Ottniel Baartman welcomes the pressure situations

As the Proteas begin the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup against the USA on Wednesday, rapidly-rising fast bowler Ottniel Baartman has welcomed the pressure situations that will come South Africa’s way. South Africa take on tournament co-hosts and surprise packages USA in North Sound in Antigua and Barbuda, in the first-ever clash between the sides.

The Proteas qualified for the Super Eight stage with a perfect record, despite less than convincing performances and some nail-biting wins. The South African cricket side are notorious for playing well up until to the knockout stages, but falling short in the pressure moments.

Proteas fast bowler Ottniel Baartman has welcomed the pressure situations that will come South Africa’s way.



Impressive start to Proteas career Baartman, though aged 31, is new to the side having just five T20 Internationals under his belt. Despite his lack of experience at international level, he has been impressive in his first World Cup as he's been a handful for the opposition - with his 4/11 against the Netherlands the highlight.

“When you play away from home in a World Cup, it’s probably the biggest stage you’ll play on during your whole career. For me, I’ve been doing this for many years and nothing has changed,” said Baartman. The approach will still remain the same for Baartman in the coming games, he insisted. “It’s an international game, but nothing changes. I just do what I did before - the stuff that got me here.