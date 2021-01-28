WATCH: Proteas star Kagiso Rabada joins the 200 Test wickets club

JOHANNESBURG - Kagiso Rabada became the eighth South African player to reach 200 Test wickets on Thursday morning, when he knocked back the middle stump of Pakistani tail-ender Hasan Ali.

The 25 year old Rabada is the fourth youngest to achieve that mark, while his strike-rate (balls bowled per wicket) of 40.8, is third behind Waqar Younis and Dale Steyn - who were both under 40 at the time they reached that landmark.

Rabada’s personal achievement was the only highlight of another session dominated by Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi, who were eventually bowled out, after the last two wickets batted for the best part of an hour, for 378, a substantial lead of 158.

South Africa knocked off 37 of those runs by lunch with openers Aiden Markram 16 not out and Dean Elgar 18 not out.