Dale Steyn is congratulated by his Proteas teammates after claiming his 422nd Test wicket, a new South African record. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Independent Media’s Zaahier Adams caught up with Dale Steyn’s teammates to recollect a couple of special moments from the record-breaker’s glorious Proteas career. My favourite Dale Steyn ball...

Faf du Plessis: He has bowled a few beauties in his time, but it’s actually one that I wasn’t playing with him.

I grew up with Dale, when we still called him ‘Sunshine’ with his long hair, so I knew the hard work that had gone in ahead of his debut when he ran in and bowled a peach to Michael Vaughan that swung away and hit the top of off-stump. The sight of the off-stump rolling was a sight to behold.

Hashim Amla: That has to be in Nagpur. It was the first innings against India. Sachin (Tendulkar) was in his prime and batting well.

But Dale was also bowling at the speed of light, and he got the ball to reverse-swing and he managed to nick Sachin off. It was an excellent ball.

Dean Elgar: It was at St George’s Park. It is actually two balls, very similar to each other that he bowled to Brad Haddin. I remember the ball was reversing quite a bit, and he is the one bowler who uses it to the full capacity.

EXCLUSIVE: Proteas captain @faf1307 has a special message for his good mate Dale "Sunshine" Steyn on breaking the national record & also reminisces about his favourite @DaleSteyn62 ball! @IOLsport @OfficialCSA #SAvPAK #RecordBreaker pic.twitter.com/6IaAanKtt8 — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) December 26, 2018

My favourite Dale Steyn moment...

Faf du Plessis: The thing I will always remember of Dale Steyn is that big vein popping out of his neck, every single time he celebrated a wicket. That will always be my favourite moment.

Hashim Amla: Melbourne, 2008, when we won the Test series there. We were 1-0 up, and he got runs and 10 wickets. He produced a bowling spell that won the game and the series.

Dean Elgar: We were playing against Australia in PE. Everyone will remember this spell he bowled. It was one moment that really stands out for me.

The full interview . pic.twitter.com/nWHUUMWN5f — Zaahier Adams (@ZaahierAdams) December 26, 2018





IOL Sport

Like IOL Sport on Facebook