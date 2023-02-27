Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, February 27, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Proteas Test team will draw 'inspiration and energy' displayed by women's side at T20 World Cup

South African captain Temba Bavuma during an interview

South African captain Temba Bavuma is hoping to use the inspiration of the Protea’s Women’s team’s performance at the Women’s T20 World Cup in the upcoming Test series. Picture: Louis Botha/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Ongama Gcwabe

Gqeberha - The success of the Proteas Women’s team in the T20 World Cup has inspired the men’s Test team to pull up their socks and start putting up similar results, starting with the West Indies Test series.

Story continues below Advertisement

The South Africa and West Indies Test series begins on Tuesday at SuperSport Park, two days after the Proteas Women’s team became the first SA senior team to play in a final of a World Cup.

The women’s successful run in the World Cup has not only inspired young girls and boys to pick up the sport, it has also inspired the men’s team to start delivering in the Test arena.

“That was massive. Not just for us but also for the nation,” captain Temba Bavuma described the significance of the women’s team reaching the final.

More on this

“All the guys were watching the final and the semi-final supporting the ladies. As a team we look for areas to draw inspiration and to draw energy from. We’ll be using that inspiration and that energy into our games.”

Story continues below Advertisement

ALSO READ: Laura Wolvaardt thanks number one supporter Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi for World Cup inspiration

Bavuma applauded the women’s team for being able to make history despite the little support they’ve received prior to the World Cup.

“It’s been big what the women’s team has been able to achieve over the last while with the limited resources that they have. I hope with performances like this that they’ve shown that there’ll be a lot more support, a lot more care to be invested within the women’s team,” he added.

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

ProteasProteas WomenTemba BavumaCricketTest MatchesT20i

Share