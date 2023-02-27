WATCH: Proteas Test team will draw 'inspiration and energy' displayed by women's side at T20 World Cup

Gqeberha - The success of the Proteas Women’s team in the T20 World Cup has inspired the men’s Test team to pull up their socks and start putting up similar results, starting with the West Indies Test series.

The South Africa and West Indies Test series begins on Tuesday at SuperSport Park, two days after the Proteas Women’s team became the first SA senior team to play in a final of a World Cup.

The women’s successful run in the World Cup has not only inspired young girls and boys to pick up the sport, it has also inspired the men’s team to start delivering in the Test arena.

“That was massive. Not just for us but also for the nation,” captain Temba Bavuma described the significance of the women’s team reaching the final.