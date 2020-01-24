JOHANNESBURG – Rain delayed the toss and the start of play on the opening day of the fourth and final test between South Africa and England, with poor weather set to restrict activity at the Wanderers on Friday.
Sunny days of preparation were replaced by grey cloud and a steady drizzle over Johannesburg, with the bad weather predicted to clear only briefly around lunchtime before a typical Highveld afternoon thunderstorm is due.
Both teams delayed their departure from nearby hotels to a near-empty ground.
Clarity on the respective team selection was still awaited but Jofra Archer was expected back as England consider a five-man seam attack but without Mark Wood.
Archer, who made a major impact when he burst on the international scene last year, missed the last two tests because of an elbow injury but is expected to relish the quick wicket in Johannesburg.