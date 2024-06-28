WATCH | Sangomas predict Proteas victory in T20 World Cup final against India

As the Proteas prepare to face India in the T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, two Durban-based sangomas say South Africans can start popping the champagne, as the Proteas will emerge victorious in the final against India on Saturday. According to Durban-based Sangoma, Makhosi Mandla Sukude, the Proteas should have no issues defeating the one-time T20 World Cup champions, India, who will be coming with the favourites tag on Saturday.

Sukude made the prediction by throwing the bones three times at the herbal market found at the Durban Berea Station. IOL was charged R150 for the bones reading, and all three readings showed a Proteas victory. “It’s very clear, the ancestors have spoken ... South Africa will emerge victorious against India tomorrow in the World Cup final,” he said.

“I threw the bones three times, and they all confirm the same thing that we will come out victorious tomorrow. I threw bones from the sea and the mountains and the answer is still the same,” said the traditional healer. However, while he was confident that the Proteas would win on the day, he warned that the game would not end without drama, as the bones revealed a player was likely to suffer an injury. “But one thing you should know ... there is a player that is going to get injured tomorrow and will not finish the game. The ancestors have spoken,” said Sukude.

The Proteas players and staff celebrate after winning the semi-final match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on June 26, 2024 in Tarouba, Trinidad And Tobago. Picture: Matthew Lewis/ICC/ICC via Getty Images Another sangoma, Makhosi Zodwa Ndlovu, said the bones showed “ku-mhlophe”, which means there is light and victory for the Proteas. “Things appear bright for South Africa and that often means that everything is going to go well ... the nation should expect to celebrate tomorrow,” said Ndlovu, who was consulted off-camera. The Proteas booked their spot in the final after thrashing Afghanistan by nine wickets, while India defeated the defending champions England by 68 runs to secure their place in the decider.