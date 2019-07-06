Imran Tahir will play his final game for the Proteas when they take on Australia. Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Imran Tahir will play his final game for the Proteas when they take on Australia and will be hoping for some joy in their final World Cup game.

South Africa head in to their clash against Australia with nothing but pride left to play for. 

Tahir will be hoping he can not only bring his trademark celebrations but also some success with the ball. 
Imran Tahir looks ahead to his final ODI against Australia, reflects on his career highlights, and shares his passion about wanting to help young spinners in the future. Video: Zaahier Adams


@ZaahierAdams
 


IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter