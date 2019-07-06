Imran Tahir will play his final game for the Proteas when they take on Australia and will be hoping for some joy in their final World Cup game.
South Africa head in to their clash against Australia with nothing but pride left to play for.
Tahir will be hoping he can not only bring his trademark celebrations but also some success with the ball.
Quite an emotional moment that I will be stepping on to the field one last time for an odi for @OfficialCSA wholeheartedly thanking everyone who stood with me during my entire career and special thanks for @OfficialCSA to make my dream a reality.Will give it all I have tomm— Imran Tahir (@ImranTahirSA) July 5, 2019
@ZaahierAdams
IOL Sport