WATCH: The weather is something we can’t control, but hopefully we can play, says Tryon

To hear Dane van Niekerk and Chloe Tryon say it - South Africa wants the rain to stay away from Sydney tomorrow when they are due to face defending champions Australia in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. The prize on offer should it rain and no play is possible, is a spot in the final, at the MCG and all the glamour that comes with it - which includes a chance to watch American pop star Katy Perry perform live. It is the benefit of finishing top of the Group, something that was confirmed for Van Niekerk’s team yesterday when their match against the West Indies at the Sydney Showgrounds was rained out, earning each team a point, with South Africa’s taking them above England in Group B. That means they meet Meg Lanning’s star-laden team in the second semi-final at the SCG tomorrow after India, who topped Group A, play England in the first semi. “Hopefully we can play,” Van Niekerk said about the prospect of rain washing out the semi-final. “It should be a good spectacle for the women’s game. The weather is something we can’t control but we will prepare and hopefully we get a game on Thursday,” Tryon added.

South Africa have never beaten Australia in a T20 International - losing all four previous matches, which have all taken place at previous editions of the T20 World Cup.

Chloe Tryon is hoping their game against Australia isn't affected by rain. Video: CSA Media

That is one of the reason’s Van Niekerk is so keen for Mother Nature to hold off on the rain and for the sides to play on Thursday.

“We really want to beat them and what better way than in a World Cup semi-final.”

Australia will be missing the sport’s biggest star tomorrow after all-rounder Ellyse Perry was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament. She picked up a hamstring injury while fielding during Australia’s crucial final group clash against New Zealand on Monday. Perry had been struggling with injuries in the competition, including a shoulder problem and then a hip strain, and her absence for the semi-final is not just a blow for the Australians but the tournament as a whole.

Perry is very much the face of the competition Down Under and has been described by various commentators as the best women’s player ever.

Getting 100000 people through the gates at the MCG on Sunday to watch the final - where American pop star Katy Perry will also be performing - was built on Australia and Perry playing.

The prospect of that not happening - whether via a South African win or rain - will be a blow for the organisers and the competition which has seen some high quality matches played in front of some very good crowds.

South Africa has concerns over its big-name all-rounder Marizanne Kapp as well.

She suffered with heart palpitations and didn’t field in South Africa’s victory against Pakistan. She also missed the match against Thailand a few days before that.

The Proteas coach Hilton Moreeng said Kapp would be closely monitored in the days leading up to the semi-final, although yesterday Tryon said it would be very difficult for anyone to stop the 30 year old from taking to the field.

“You’ll definitely see her there,” smiled Tryon. “She’s been resting really well, a player like her won’t want to sit out at all.”

The tournament rules state that a minimum of 10 overs per side must be played to constitute a match.

If that is not possible or both semi-finals are rained out then India will face South Africa at the MCG on Sunday.

