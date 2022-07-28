WATCH: Tristan Stubbs has definitely put his hand up for the World Cup, says Lungi Ngidi

Cape Town - Lungi Ngidi believes new Proteas batting sensation Tristan Stubbs has “definitely put his hand up tonight for a spot in the World Cup." The Proteas fast bowler and the rest of his teammates looked on in awe as the 21-year-old rookie from the Eastern Cape bludgeoned 72 off just 28 balls (2x4, 8x6) in his first international innings against England at Bristol on Wednesday evening.

Stubbs kept the Proteas in the hunt to chase down England’s mammoth 234/6, but ultimately could not win the match single-handedly with only Reeza Hendricks making a worthwhile 57 off 33 balls. Ngidi, who claimed a career-best 5/39 during England’s onslaught, was not though surprised by Stubbs pyrotechnics, especially having felt the brunt of the rookie’s power at the Proteas’ net sessions. "We had full faith in Stubbs," he said. "During training he has shown us what he is capable of doing, so we weren't really surprised to see what we saw today. I have bowled to him myself and I've been on the receiving end of what you guys saw.

"He's a very confident chap and you can see he's a big guy. He strikes the ball well. "That's how he plays cricket. What you saw is what he practises. I'm very happy for him to finally get a chance to go out and show the world what he can do and what he's capable of." Stubbs burst on the domestic circuit during last season’s T20 Challenge at his homeground, St George’s Park, where he finished as the second highest run-scorer with an aggregate of 293 runs. Remarkably, it came at a strike-rate of 183.12.

It earned the former Grey High School prodigy an IPL contract with the Mumbai Indians, but the youngster has been determined to get a crack on the international stage. Having now delivered in sensational style, Stubbs has certainly done enough to earn a ticket to the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. Ngidi certainly believes Stubbs has the world at his feet now. "He's definitely put his hand up for a spot in the World Cup," said Ngidi.

"It's exciting to see and I don't think any coach would be sad with what he saw. He's got a long career ahead of him, and if this is how he's going to keep going, it's a bright future." The Proteas face England in the second T20I in Cardiff on Thursday evening and Stokes will be hoping to maintain his momentum in a bid to level the series for the visitors. @ZaahierAdams