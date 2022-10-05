WATCH: We need to be there for Temba Bavuma - Proteas centurion Rilee Rossouw

Cape Town - The Proteas are circling their wagons around their under-pressure captain Temba Bavuma ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Bavuma endured a horrid series in India, managing just three runs off 19 balls in three chances at bat, upon his return from an elbow injury.

And with Quinton de Kock returning to form with two successive half-centuries, and David Miller and Rilee Rossouw striking centuries in the last two matches, the spotlight has been firmly focused on Bavuma’s lack of runs, especially with Reeza Hendricks still parked in the dugout. The Proteas, though, are fully behind Bavuma with Rossouw, who belted a career-best 100 not out off just 48 balls in Indore on Tuesday after also being dismissed for two ducks in the previous couple of matches, stressing their support for the skipper.

“We spoke about it today … If someone is going to have a good day, they can carry the weight of someone who is not in form. We saw tonight, it can take one knock and Temba can be in the form of his life going into the World Cup,” Rossouw said. “I don’t think it affects the team as much. Yes, as a team we just need to be there for him, because every professional goes through this. It’s about his ability, and captaincy, and we really do back him.”

Rossouw has struck scores of 96 not out and now an undefeated century in six innings since returning to international cricket from his self-imposed Kolpak exile. The feature of both innings was how quickly Rossouw put previous failures behind him, and the freedom with which he approaches his next knock has added a genuine X-factor to the Proteas’ batting line-up. “Firstly, going through my mind, it's about that form and confidence, I really believe in my ability. I have showcased it throughout the world, everywhere cricket is played, so it was never a confidence thing for me, but just a form thing.

“I think what got me in the mood was when that one shot when Quinny just stepped across, and he just hit it for six, that got the momentum going, and made me believe tonight is going to be special,” Rossouw said. The powerful left-hander has had a taste of an ICC World Cup in Australasia before back in 2015 when the Proteas quest for the 50-over holy grail was brought to a dramatic end in an epic Auckland semi-final against New Zealand. Rossouw was left in tears that fateful night at Eden Park, but he will be hoping seven years later he can lead the Proteas to the promised land for the showpiece at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in the upcoming T20 World Cup.