Jacques Kallis says watching South African cricket stuck in the doldrums in recent years has been ‘frustrating’ but he was confident the Proteas would be restored to its former glory.
The South African great has been roped in to help with the turnaround as short-term batting consultant.
Kallis joined the squad for their camp in Pretoria ahead of the first Test in a four-match series against England starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Boxing Day.
“It’s been a frustrating couple of years for everyone to see where South African cricket has dropped to,” Kallis said at SuperSport Park on Friday.
“It’s about getting into a system where I think it is on the way up, off the field things are getting taken care of, and we trust the guys that are getting involved to get us back to where we need to be.”