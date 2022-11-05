Wayne Parnell and the Proteas are geared up for a ‘quarter-final’ against Dutch

Cape Town - Wayne Parnell believes the knockout stages have already arrived for the Proteas at the ICC T20 World Cup. The experienced all-rounder says the team is treating Sunday’s last Group 2 match against the Netherlands as a “quarter-final”. The Proteas are currently second in the pool behind India and a straightforward victory over the Dutch will ensure qualification to the actual playoffs.

“For us it's about staying in the moment and not trying not to focus too far into the future. We have to tackle tomorrow (Sunday) firstly. But tomorrow is basically a quarter-final, and if we win that we go to the semis, and if we win that we go to the final,” Parnell told reporters in Adelaide on Saturday. “In a way it has worked out well that we are under a certain amount of pressure to get through. But I like to look at it from a positive point of view, where it's basically a quarter-final.” On paper the Proteas, who are blessed with an abundance of talent both in the batting and bowling departments, should have the beating of the men in orange, who had to navigate the qualifiers prior to progressing to the Super 12 stage.

However, nothing can be taken for granted, especially as this T20 World Cup has already delivered its fair share of shock results with Namibia defeating Sri Lanka, England losing to Ireland and Zimbabwe also beating Pakistan. “Obviously it's a crucial game for us. But having said that, especially in T20 cricket, teams get closer when it's a short game. So, obviously, we still have to play well to beat them,” Parnell said. “They are a quality side. They have shown that they can play good cricket, and hopefully it's only in patches. But if we bring our ‘A game’ then I reckon that we should have enough.”

Parnell has been in splendid form with the ball since returning to the national team last year, and has shown his experience at this T20 World Cup by conceding just 5.83 runs to the over across the previous four matches. However, he does hold down the crucial No 7 position in the batting line-up, and while he may possibly not be required against the Dutch, he knows his contributions with the willow needs to improve ahead of the knockout stages. “I have been pretty disappointed with my batting if I had to be honest. It’s not through lack of trying or working hard in the nets,” Parnell said. “At the end of the day it is going to come down to trusting my preparation.”

