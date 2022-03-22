Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Wayne Parnell ruled out of third ODI for Proteas with hamstring strain

Wayne Parnell of South Africa during the 2022 2nd Betway ODI match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 20 March 2022. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Johannesburg - Wayne Parnell was ruled out of Wednesday's final One-Day International for South Africa against Bangladesh after picking up a left hamstring strain in second match on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, pulled up just as he was bowling the final ball of his third over and played no further part in South Africa's victory at Wanderers.

Cricket SA said in a statement on Tuesday morning that Parnell's rehabilitation would be managed by Western Province with his return to play being announced in due course.

Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton has also been released from the Proteas squad to continue playing for his provincial team - the Lions - in the CSA One-Day Cup.

Rickelton travelled down to Paarl on Monday to play in the Lions' win over the Rocks, and will rejoin the Proteas squad ahead of the two Tests against Bangladesh next week.

IOL sport

