Cape Cobras coach Ashwell Prince spoke out following talented batsman David Bedingham signing for English county Durham. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Following Cape Cobras batsman David Bedingham signing for English county Durham, Ashwell Prince on Friday called on Cricket SA to further investigate the local talent exodus overseas. The 25-year-old Bedingham signed a season-long contract, and Cobras coach Prince was clearly not pleased by the news. “It’s high time that CSA sits down and look at things a little bit closer and get to the fact of the matter of why players are leaving, don’t beat around the bush, that’s where we’re at,” said Prince. “I have a good understanding why he left, if anyone at CSA has spoken to him, they will also understand the reason.” Making his first class debut in 2013, the wicketkeeper batsman has played 32 matches in the format, scoring 2242 runs at an average of 45.75 which include seven hundreds and seven 50s.

Duo Janneman Malan and David Bedingham in action for the Cape Cobras. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

While Prince said it was difficult to say just yet if Bedingham would cut it at international level, he suggested the player should have at least been on the fringes of national selection.

“If I have to criticise, people who can play at the highest level cannot just be seen around every corner, you just don’t see it; it’s one percent of players who can play at the highest level.

“Not everybody can play at that level and yes, there’s no guarantee that David could go on to play at the highest level, but in my opinion I feel that he had a good chance to play international cricket.

“Some people might say he has not done enough yet, but you can argue that he should at least be around the SA ‘A’ squads at the very least and he hasn’t had an opportunity at that level. The reality is that we can’t keep pretending there is nothing wrong.”

