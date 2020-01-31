JOHANNESBURG – Following Cape Cobras batsman David Bedingham signing for English county Durham, Ashwell Prince on Friday called on Cricket SA to further investigate the local talent exodus overseas.
The 25-year-old Bedingham signed a season-long contract, and Cobras coach Prince was clearly not pleased by the news.
“It’s high time that CSA sits down and look at things a little bit closer and get to the fact of the matter of why players are leaving, don’t beat around the bush, that’s where we’re at,” said Prince.
“I have a good understanding why he left, if anyone at CSA has spoken to him, they will also understand the reason.”
Making his first class debut in 2013, the wicketkeeper batsman has played 32 matches in the format, scoring 2242 runs at an average of 45.75 which include seven hundreds and seven 50s.