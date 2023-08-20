Proteas Test bowler Kagiso Rabada emphasised that as Test players, they do not have the power to influence the SA20/Black Caps clash that will see them miss two Test matches next year. Due to the clash, the main Proteas Test players are set to miss 20% of the Test matches that South Africa is scheduled to play in 2024 as per the Future Tour Programme, starting with a twomatch Test series against New Zealand in the Land of the Long White Cloud.

That series has been scrutinised from almost every angle but perhaps the one side of the story that has not been discussed is the perspective of the players. Despite the fact that the players are the most affected by the clash, almost no public platform has been given to at least the captain of the Test team – Temba Bavuma – to have a say on behalf of the players. There’s a lot at stake for the players as they are building something special under coach Shukri Conrad and the New Zealand series will most definitely have an impact on their journey to creating a strong and successful Test team. The leader of the bowling attack, 28-year-old Rabada, mentioned that players don’t have the power to influence the situation, despite it affecting them and their careers more than any other stakeholder.

“It is unfortunate that there is a clash,” Rabada said. “But what can we do as players?” Cricket South Africa has already signed the contract with the SA20 which saw them effectively put the SA20 ahead of the national team. The players also put pen on paper and the ink has long dried up. Rabada stressed that there is no use in dwelling on the situation and that all they can do as players is to move on.