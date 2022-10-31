‘We don’t like that tag’... Temba Bavuma says Proteas want to fly under radar at T20 World Cup

Cape Town - In case anybody assumed South Africa were actually going places at this T20 World Cup, Temba Bavuma was there to issue a stark reminder: "We don't like that tag (favourites). We'll keep flying under the radar. It's important we keep improving and that's exactly what we are doing." And there was even more of that cold-blooded honesty to come. "Our batting line-up is in good form - barring myself."

The last line was particularly poignant, after yet another failure by the skipper, but considering how well his team are playing, particularly after the epic five-wicket victory over tournament favourites India at a rousing Perth Stadium on Sunday evening, it is hard not to begin fantasizing about what lies ahead. There is an element of chance in T20 because of the concentrated nature of the proceedings. And even that seems to be on the side of the Proteas at the moment - which itself is rather unusual - but make no mistake they are playing thrillingly and positively. Even the selectors who are firmly under the microscope due to Bavuma’s barren run are getting things right. It may not have taken a neurosurgeon to decipher that extra pace was going to be required here in the West, but the temptation to call up Marco Jansen instead of Lungi Ngidi would have been genuine.

Ngidi’s return of 4/29, including the meat of the much-vaunted Indian top-order, vindicated that decision. Coupled with Wayne Parnell’s 3/15 and South Africa were on top at the halfway stage as they reduced India to 133/9. It may have been an awful lot less were it not for Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 off 40 balls (6x4, 3x6) with the classy right-hander from Mumbai the only Indian batter to be able to counter-punch in conditions that were a custom fit for the South African pacers. But that was only half the job done, and when South Africa were on the brink at 40/3 after 10 overs, and still 94 to get off the remaining 60 balls, a little mole hill had suddenly transformed into this immovable rock especially with the Sydney record-breakers Rilee Rossouw (0) and Quinton de Kock (1) amongst those watching on from the dug out already.

Such though is the character, and of course skill, of this team that the responsibility is shared equally. And on Sunday it was the turn of Aiden Markram and David Miller to shoulder the burden of taking the Proteas home. Makram was the first to put his foot down, and through a combination of good fortune - he was dropped by Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma missed a run out opportunity - and also excellent striking brought up a 50 off 38 balls. By the time he was caught at deep mid-wicket attempting to pull his second six, South Africa were all but home with just 34 required off 26 balls.

Miller ensured they got there with two sweet straight strikes off Ravi Ashwin that meant even the loss of rookie Tristan Stubbs along the way was inconsequential. "The discussion was to try and up the intent. When you do that, that's when opportunities come your way. Fortunately things did go our way and we were able to get that momentum. "It's a batting unit that's been together for a while. To come through in pressure moments will boost the guys' confidence," Bavuma said.