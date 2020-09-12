’We want what’s best for Cricket SA,’ Sascoc tells ICC

JOHANNESBURG – Sascoc has sought to allay any fears that it is taking over Cricket South Africa, stating that it is attempting to assist the underfire cricket body.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee’s acting president Aleck Skhosana wrote a letter to the International Cricket Council on Saturday outlining the reasons why the Olympic body felt it had to step in to assist CSA.

Skhosana also emphasised that Sascoc’s attempts to establish a task team to investigate CSA, should not be viewed as a government takeover of CSA. “The task team will remain accountable to the Sascoc Board and the Members’ Council of Cricket South Africa once its findings and recommendations are made,” wrote Skhosana. The Members Council is CSA’s highest decision making body, consisting of the 14 provincial union presidents.

Sascoc had made its intentions to establish a task team known to CSA last Thursday but the cricket body rejected Sascoc’s resolution and said it would be seeking legal advice about the validity of Sascoc’s intentions. In addition to the task team, Sascoc also told CSA that it needed the current CSA Board of Directors as well as a number of senior management officials including the acting CEO Kugandrie Govender and the company secretary Welsh Gwaza to “step aside,” while the investigation took place.

Skhosana pointed out in his letter to the ICC that, “such a request is entirely reasonable, and indeed necessary in order for the task team to do its work properly. The task team will consult with the Members’ Council where necessary, and seek its approval from time to time.”