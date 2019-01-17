Usman Khan Shinwari in action for Pakistan. Photo: @PCBLive_PK on twitter

PORT ELIZABETH – Pakistani bowler Usman Khan Shinwari is optmistic about his side's chances ahead of this year's 50-over Cricket World Cup. Shinwari is in Pakistan’s ODI squad for their five-match ODI series against South Africa that starts in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

A left-arm seam bowler with genuine pace, Shinwari has made a superb start to his One-Day International career, averaging just 15.27 with the ball from his nine ODIs after making his debut against Sri Lanka in late 2017.

Shinwari, who recently played for the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League, thinks that Pakistan boast a well-balanced white-ball side.

“Pakistan has excellent Twenty20 and One-Day sides and the teams have excellent balance of good batsmen, all-rounders and fast-bowlers,” said Shinwari.

Despite expecting a tough tournament, Shinwari thinks that the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winners are capable of beating anyone.

“Obviously, the upcoming World Cup will be a tough competition as it's being held in England and the top teams of the world will be competing for the trophy, so it will not be easy for any team.

“But I am convinced that with the group of players we have now, we have the ability to take on the toughest of teams and we will try and win the 2019 World Cup.”

